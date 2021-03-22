KEVIN DE VINCENZI, WELL-KNOWN PERFORMANCE MARKETING EXPERT, AND CEO OF RAPID RESPONSE MARKETING LLC, IN DOTCOM MAGAZINE
KEVIN DE VINCENZI, a magnificent Performance Marketing expert and brilliant CEO of RAPID RESPONSE MARKETING LLC, has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series.
KEVIN DE VINCENZI of RAPID RESPONSE MARKETING LLC joins other leading amazing CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, KEVIN DE VINCENZI discusses evolving strategies at RAPID RESPONSE MARKETING LLC, and shares interesting thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. KEVIN DE VINCENZI joins other remarkable leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate in the video series.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with KEVIN DE VINCENZI was magnificent. KEVIN DE VINCENZI has a fantastic background and amazing experience in the field. We hope that people watching will learn from the leadership position of RAPID RESPONSE MARKETING LLC in the Performance Marketing space. KEVIN DE VINCENZI is a leading force in the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time learning more about how RAPID RESPONSE MARKETING LLC is forging a new path of leadership in the Performance Marketing space.
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset.
