Olibra LLC launches Bond Bridge Pro specifically designed for custom installer integrations with home automation systems
Pro Installers can now reliably and expeditiously connect RTS motorized shades, remote controlled fireplaces and ceiling fans to the connected home.CRESSKILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olibra, makers of the innovative Bond Bridge smart hub, and industry-leading Smart by Bond Iot platform, announces the launch of their latest product: the Bond Bridge Pro.
Specifically designed for the professional installer market, the Bond Bridge Pro ensures you never have to leave an unconnected RF device behind. From ceiling fans, fireplaces, and Somfy RTS motorized shades, full-home automation integration is possible via skills or drivers. Ethernet and PoE, expanded range, and wall/ceiling mounts give the Bond Bridge Pro connectivity a professional installer can rely on.
Limited production batches have been released, and shipping to the thousands of pre-orders has begun.
“For years, CI professionals struggled with connecting RF remote-controlled appliances and needed to come up with workarounds or make design aesthetic compromises,” says Zohar Shinar, founder and CEO of Olibra. “The Bond Bridge Pro solves this problem with a simple setup, excellent range and the consistency that comes with Ethernet connection. We are prioritizing expansion of motorized shade and awning control in Q2 2021, providing a solution for the majority of the motors on the market, giving installers and shade manufacturers more flexibility & options.”
Utilizing our open API, the Bond Bridge Pro offers full integration with Control4, Elan, Savant, RTI, URC, Hubitat, SmartThings, Google home and Alexa. Setup takes just minutes.
Advantages of the Bond Bridge Pro for Pro Installers:
-Ethernet connectivity and an optional 2.4GHz Wi-Fi
-Patented Somfy slider now available exclusively with the Bond Bridge Pro
-Olibra provides expedited customer support, easily accessible through Live Chat in the app, with expanded international hours.
-Open API for integration with all home automation systems
-Expanded range provides for broader reach in most larger homes, with a 3-year device warranty
-Bond Bridge Pro can control up to 50 devices per install, a leap from the Bond Bridge which can control 30 devices.
-Product integrations added on a consistent basis, and available through cloud-based software updates and user notifications
-Open communication for collaboration between our engineers and pro installers
Bond Bridge Pro will be sold through Olibra’s website for domestic distribution, and internationally exclusively through distribution in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and Africa. For more information on how to sign up as a dealer or to contact a distributor: visit www.bondhome.io/dealer-registration/
About Olibra
Based in Cresskill, NJ, Olibra LLC was founded in September 2016. Olibra designs innovative product solutions that transform traditional remote-controlled products into smart home devices. Olibra is a team of entrepreneurs, innovators, designers, and user advocates dedicated to making the smart home more meaningful and enduring. Our current focus is thoughtfully connecting certain often-overlooked household appliances: specifically ceiling fans, fireplaces and shades. Olibra’s flagship product, the Bond Bridge, Smart by Bond technology, and now the Bond Bridge Pro, enable professional installers and homeowners to include RF Remote control appliances into the connected home ecosystem. Learn more at www.bondhome.io.
Daria Fox
Olibra LLC
+1 201-919-6012
daria@olibra.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn