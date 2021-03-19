Historical Affairs sponsors seven programs during April 2021

(DOVER, Del. — March 19, 2021) — The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will be sponsoring seven special programs during the month of April 2021. Five of the programs will be streamed live on the internet with reservations required. A full schedule is included below. All programs are free and open to the public. Go to the following for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2021/03/17/division-programs-april-2021.

The program “Samuel Francis du Pont and the Civil War Navy” will be streamed live via Zoom on April 10, 2021.

Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs programs, April 2021

Thursday, April 1, 2021 “The Wreck of the DeBraak.” Virtual program from the Zwaanendael Museum explores the history of the British warship DeBraak which sank off the coast of Lewes in May of 1798 only to be recovered by treasure hunters nearly 200 years later. Program streamed live via Zoom. Registration required. 3:30 p.m. For additional information, call 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Friday, April 2, 2021 Good Friday. All museums of the State of Delaware (the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum, The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum) will be open for tours by reservation. 302-744-5054.

Friday–Saturday, April 2–11, 2021 Lewes Tulip Celebration. Series of activities at downtown Lewes locations including the Zwaanendael Museum, located at 102 Kings Highway, where tulip arrangements by the Sussex Gardeners will be displayed. In keeping with Gov. Carney’s COVID-19 guidance, the museum is open for 45-minute tours by advance reservations only on Wed., Thurs., Fri. and Sat. at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Free admission. Call 302-645-1148 for reservations. Visit the Zwaanendael Museum’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Zwaanendael for tulip-related children’s craft activities.

Sunday, April 4, 2021 Easter Sunday. All museums of the State of Delaware (the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum, The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum) will be closed. 302-744-5054.

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 “Trivia Nights.” Virtual program hosted by the John Dickinson Plantation and the Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve featuring science, history, art and more. Interactive program hosted live on Webex. Registration required by March 30, 2021. 6 p.m. For additional information, call 302-739-3277 or mailto:JDPmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, April 10, 2021 “Samuel Francis du Pont and the Civil War Navy.” Virtual program from the Zwaanendael Museum featuring Lucas Clawson, historian at Hagley Museum. Program streamed live via Zoom. Registration required. 3:30 p.m. For additional information, call 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, April 17, 2021 Dutch-American Friendship Day. Virtual program from the Zwaanendael Museum featuring historic-site interpreter Tom Pulmano exploring Delaware’s Dutch roots and how that connection is alive today. Program streamed live via Zoom. Registration required. 3:30 p.m. For additional information, call 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 King’s Day. Visit the Zwaanendael Museum’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Zwaanendael for activities and information in celebration of the birthday of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and to learn about Delaware’s Dutch connection. For additional information, call 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, April 30, 2021 “Across the Atlantic to Appalachia.” Virtual program from the Johnson Victrola Museum in which historic-site interpreter Tyler Hutchison explores how country music, which is often heavily attributed to the United States, can trace its roots to many different countries. Accompanied by 78-rpm recordings played on authentic Victor Talking Machines, the program will cover how all of these different stories and musical styles converged into one place to become the country music that we know today, and examines the role that the Victor Talking Machine Company played in the process. Program streamed live via Zoom. Registration required. 6 p.m. For additional information, call 302-739-3262 or mailto:jvmuseum@Delaware.gov.

Administered by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, the five museums of the State of Delaware—the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum, The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum—tell the story of the First State’s contributions to the history and culture of the United States. Through tours, exhibits, and special programs, the museums shine a spotlight on Delaware’s unique history and the diverse people who came to live there. The museums are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The New Castle Court House Museum and the John Dickinson Plantation are partner sites of the First State National Historical Park. The Old State House is located on the Dover Green, another partner site of the park. Go to the following for a long-term calendar of division-sponsored events.

The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is an agency of the State of Delaware. The division enhances Delaware’s quality of life by preserving the state’s unique historical heritage, fostering community stability and economic vitality and providing educational programs and assistance to the general public on Delaware history. The division’s diverse array of services includes operation of five museums, administration of the State Historic Preservation Office, conservation of the state’s archaeological and historic-objects collections, operation of a conference center and management of historic properties across the state. Primary funding for division programs and services is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, a federal agency. However, the contents and opinions expressed in the division’s programs and services do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Department of the Interior.

