Totally Tiffany Celebrates 18th Anniversary

Crafter’s Companion’s organisational brand, Totally Tiffany, is celebrating its 18th anniversary with a special birthday event.CORONA, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crafter’s Companion’s organizational brand, Totally Tiffany, is celebrating its 18th anniversary with a special birthday event.
The milestone commemorates the launch of the brand’s flagship product, The ScrapRack. To celebrate, Crafter’s Companion has organised a week-long campaign of promotions and celebrations, including a special 10th anniversary ‘Get Organized Challenge’, running from 22 to 28 March.
Totally Tiffany's ‘Get Organized Challenge’ runs every year and is hosted by founder Tiffany Spaulding. The aim of the challenge is to help people to establish strong organization systems and strategies for getting organized, by discussing one major category or idea per week. It is a series of eight classes, is completely free of charge and participants don’t need any particular tools or equipment for the sessions.
Totally Tiffany, which was acquired by Crafter’s Companion in 2020, sells a wide range of multi-use organization and storage products. The collections can be used to store a variety of branded craft products, in addition to household items.
Tiffany Spaulding said: “It’s been my goal since I started the Totally-Tiffany brand to help crafters enjoy crafting by being more organized. Being part of the Crafter’s Companion family has helped me carry that goal forward. I’m so excited to be celebrating our 18th Birthday with Sara and the Crafter’s Companion team – they do know how to throw a great birthday party!”
Sara Davies said: “Totally Tiffany has been a welcome addition to Crafter’s Companion. The brand complements our range of products perfectly, and we have loved welcoming the Totally Tiffany community to our own crafting family.”
“We are really excited about the 18th birthday event. We have lots of fun things planned to celebrate the brand’s anniversary, and it will be a great way for loyal fans and new Totally Tiffany customers to come together.”
