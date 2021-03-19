Weidmüller Strengthens International Focus and Engineering Expertise for the Process Industry
With our concentrated experience of six decades, we are at our customers' side as a competent partner in numerous areas of the process industry.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly founded Klippon Engineering is responsible for a worldwide network of engineering and service expertise. With its own sales team, application experts, affiliated production and assembly sites, product and application-specific solutions will be developed, certified and implemented in the future. "With our concentrated experience of six decades, we are at our customers' side as a competent partner in numerous areas of the process industry. We are strengthening our commitment in a growth market, in keeping with our tradition and history, and are positioning ourselves for future requirements," Dr. Timo Berger, Chief Sales Officer of the Weidmüller Group said.
Over the years, Weidmüller has successfully established the "Klippon" brand in the process industry for high-quality solutions in connection technology, communication and digitalization, as well as for components for hazardous areas and engineering services. Klippon Engineering continues this tradition as a certified and globally active company, developing solutions for industries such as oil, gas & LNG, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, water & wastewater treatment, mining, minerals & metallurgy, pulp & paper, glass, hydrogen and power-to-X.
"Our focus is on the development of application and customer-specific solutions, especially in the field of explosion protection. Increasingly, this involves extending the useful life of existing plants, for example through solutions for simple and rapid migration when process control technology is modernized", says Jonathan Lane, Managing Director of Klippon Engineering UK Limited.
With the new company, Weidmüller is further expanding its international commitment. With its experts in Asia, the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates, Germany as well as the UK and Weidmüller's other manufacturing locations, Klippon Engineering is now active worldwide.
