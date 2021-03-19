Bill to Improve Juvenile Justice Clears Committee!

Senator Lee champions effort to keep kids out of detention and in the process of rehabilitation

Denver, CO – Today, the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approved legislation sponsored by Senator Pete Lee that would make necessary improvements to Colorado’s juvenile detention system so that it is more equitable, just and fair.

"For many Coloradans, a life in and out of the criminal justice system begins as a child,” said Senator Pete Lee (D-Colorado Springs), bill sponsor and Judiciary Committee Chair. “Unfortunately in this state, we do not provide our youth with adequate support services they need to improve their lives and avoid the revolving door of jail. This bill will increase opportunities for diversion to community-based restorative justice programs so that they can successfully reintegrate back home and become productive members of society.”

This bill will direct the Division of Criminal Justice to instill a greater focus and emphasis on diversion programs that give troubled youth a pathway to find help, rather than just pushing them into the detention system.

SB21-066 now moves to the Committee on the Whole for consideration. To track the progress of the bill, visit the Colorado General Assembly’s website.