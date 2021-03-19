Frommer's and Antenna International Set the New Standard for Digital City Tours

The mighty tour tech company, and the travel information giant, have partnered to create smartphone enabled self-guided tours.

This innovative, easy-to-use tour will make the Big Apple come alive for both travelers and armchair travelers.” — Pauline Frommer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frommers, the most trusted name in travel since 1957, and Antenna International, the world's leading digital experience provider, are delighted to announce a groundbreaking collaboration in digital city tour applications. They are launching an interactive smartphone-based tour of Downtown Manhattan, the first of a dynamic and engaging array of City Tours to destinations around the world.

Built on Antenna’s state-of-the-art PWA digital experience platform, users are able to download a multimedia digital tour in just seconds on their own device and experience a personal tour of the sights and attractions of Lower Manhattan and the New York City Financial District, written and narrated by acclaimed travel writer and award-winning broadcaster Pauline Frommer.

Pauline’s raconteurial style, history-rich commentary, and deep love for the city gives visitors a real New Yorker’s introduction to Gotham. The tour takes in all the area’s most important sites, from Federal Hall, to Wall Street, to the 9/11 Memorial. Pauline expertly guides visitors to the fascinating nooks, crannies and hidden alleys that most visitors miss.

Antenna’s innovative PWA platform perfectly balances content delivery, innovative features, and usability. Users are able to access tour content on their IOS or Android mobile devices using a list, from images, via a keypad and, perhaps most engagingly, via Google Maps. The Antenna PWA is the perfect companion for exploration and discovery while also providing routes and ever-important transport connection information.

The Frommer's PWA New York City Financial District tour can be used from anywhere, meaning the tour is a fantastic armchair experience for fans of New York around the world. It is free to use during the initial launch period.

Find out more about the Antenna PWA by clicking on the QR code embedded here, or clicking on this link.