Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,479 in the last 365 days.

Leyna Bloom is the primary transgender mannequin of colour in a Sports activities Illustrated swimsuit subject

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Leyna Bloom is the first first Black and Asian transgender woman to be featured in a Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated, hitting stands in July.

The American model and actress initially made headlines as the first trans woman of color to star in a movie that premiered at Cannes Film Festival, 2019’s “Port Authority.”

In a statement to CNN Style, Sports Illustrated praised Leyna Bloom’s “undeniable sense of self that shines through the minute she walks on set.”

Leyna Bloom walks the runway for Chromat Spring/Summer 2020 during New York Fashion Week Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

“(Leyna’s) story represents one grounded in resilience and we couldn’t be more thrilled to help her tell it,” the statement continued. “Her presence as the first trans woman of color to be in our issue is a result of her lifetime dedication to forging her own path that has led to acceptance, love and change. She represents every person’s right to love themselves and be who they…

You just read:

Leyna Bloom is the primary transgender mannequin of colour in a Sports activities Illustrated swimsuit subject

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.