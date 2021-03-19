Leyna Bloom is the primary transgender mannequin of colour in a Sports activities Illustrated swimsuit subject

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

Leyna Bloom is the first first Black and Asian transgender woman to be featured in a Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated, hitting stands in July.

The American model and actress initially made headlines as the first trans woman of color to star in a movie that premiered at Cannes Film Festival, 2019’s “Port Authority.”

In a statement to CNN Style, Sports Illustrated praised Leyna Bloom’s “undeniable sense of self that shines through the minute she walks on set.”

Leyna Bloom walks the runway for Chromat Spring/Summer 2020 during New York Fashion Week Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

“(Leyna’s) story represents one grounded in resilience and we couldn’t be more thrilled to help her tell it,” the statement continued. “Her presence as the first trans woman of color to be in our issue is a result of her lifetime dedication to forging her own path that has led to acceptance, love and change. She represents every person’s right to love themselves and be who they…