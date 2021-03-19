SinglePoint Global Named to Inc. Magazine's 5000 Regionals DC Metrolist
DC area IT Managed Services Provider recognized for impressive revenue and growth ratesASHBURN, VA., USA, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that SinglePoint Global, a Washington DC area IT managed services provider, has ranked 45 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: D.C. Metrolist, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing D.C. area-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the D.C. area economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
“It’s a true honor to be included on this auspicious list,” said Greg Browning, CEO of SinglePoint Global. “We have reached this point by meeting the needs of our customers around the globe with our diversified suite of IT services. Whether your business requires a strong cybersecurity policy or you need strategic guidance to improve your overall IT performance, SinglePoint provides a single point of contact for your business needs.”
The companies on the list show stunning growth rates across all industries in the Washington, D.C., region. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 211 percent. In 2019 alone, they employed more than 120,000 people and added nearly $15 billion to the D.C. area economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Baltimore, Maryland, the Washington, D.C. area, and Richmond, Virginia—brought in the highest revenue overall. During this period, SinglePoint Global experienced revenue growth of over 250 percent.
“This list proves the power of companies in the Washington, D.C. area, no matter the industry,” said Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”
SinglePoint Global offers solutions to manage IT, such as cloud services to increase productivity and remove hardware headaches; unified communications to bring business communication into a more modern business model; network connectivity to ensure proper bandwidth; cybersecurity to safeguard any business against today's cyber threats, and colocation to house critical resources in a secure data center. SinglePoint Global also offers a managed help desk to support business teams.
Browning added, “Our mission is to deliver full-featured cloud productivity and communication services over advanced networks, increasing efficiency for companies based on their infrastructure and business requirements. Our ability to reach a global audience with our communications platform allows us to be a single point of contact for all our customers' IT needs.”
SinglePoint Global specializes in solutions for healthcare, legal, technology, non-profits, education, and government contracting businesses. The company's solutions can secure sensitive data for patients, students, and clients, help maintain HIPAA compliance and improve communication between team members.
The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019.
To learn more about SinglePoint Global and how they can help with business IT needs, visit www.SinglePointGlobal.com.
