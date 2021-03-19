VOZIQ Wins 2021 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award
Reston, March 19, 2021: VOZIQ, a leading provider of Cloud-based actionable AI software for Predictive Customer Retention to recurring revenue businesses, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named VOZIQ’s Artificial Intelligence for Predictive Customer Retention as the 2021 Product of the Year award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine. This marks the third consecutive year VOZIQ has received this award.
The CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award is an annual recognition that highlights innovative, high-quality products that have enabled companies to exceed customer expectations and thereby driving revenues.
“Receiving this prestigious award for the third time in a row is a reflection of the maturity of the product and our commitment to consistently delivering multi-million-dollar value to our clients each year,” said Suresh Akula, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of VOZIQ.
VOZIQ’s product is powered by more than 10 proprietary machine learning algorithms and advanced text analytics technology. These algorithms analyze multi-structured databases for multiple attributes and assign scores to every customer daily on multiple health indicators. What differentiates VOZIQ from other solutions is our full suite of predictive models that score if customers are happy (NPS prediction), who’s going to cancel (churn prediction), why will they cancel (cancel reason prediction), what needs to be done (retention, satisfaction and upsell actions), and even if they cancel, who can be re-acquired (winback prediction)
This raw intelligence is turned into actionable business prescriptions through VOZIQ’s Operationalization Suite that consists of Contact Center Agent Guidance application and pre-built retention dashboards. These enable businesses to take proactive measures at the levels of business as well as individual customers.
VOZIQ also integrates with CRM, IVR call routing and marketing automation systems to democratize risk intelligence throughout the customer touchpoints.
Commenting on what further differentiates VOZIQ from other similar products, Suresh Akula said, “Intelligence alone cannot drive real results. That’s why we have built a product that not only delivers the most comprehensive retention intelligence in the industry but is also quick to deploy, easy to onboard and has a singular focus on delivering sustainable value to our clients in terms of quantifiable financial metrics.”
The predictive retention solution serves recurring revenue businesses in diverse industries, including Home Security and Automation, Pest Control, Warranty and Insurance, Retail Energy Providers, and Communication Services Providers (CSPs) in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
About VOZIQ
VOZIQ is a privately owned information technology and services company founded in 2012, with its headquarters located in VA, USA. It offers the only cloud-based predictive retention solution that enables recurring revenue businesses to predict and retain at-risk customers by driving large-scale actions.
Powered by 10+ targeted machine learning models, VOZIQ’s solution significantly cuts time-to-value in industries such as home security and automation, pest control, home warranty, deregulated/retail energy providers, telecom, and insurance. For more info, visit https://voziq.com/.
