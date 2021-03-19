Europe has missed its likelihood to cease the third wave. The US might be subsequent

On Monday, large parts of Italy including the cities of Rome and Milan once again entered a strict lockdown, while in Spain, all regions except for Madrid have decided to restrict travel over the upcoming Easter holidays. The German capital of Berlin has halted the planned easing of its lockdown too, quoting a rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Critics say the new restrictions have come too late and that Europe’s current problems can be traced back to politicians too eager to start easing.

“The second wave did not end, the lockdown was interrupted too soon, to let people go shopping for Christmas,” French epidemiologist Catherine Hill told CNN. She said infection levels remained at a high level. “Recently admission in intensive care units have [been increasing] regularly, and the situation is now critical in several parts of the country, including greater Paris.”

A more contagious variant of the virus, known as B.1.1.7, seems to be the common culprit behind the chaos. New preliminary…

