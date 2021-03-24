China’s Capital Prepares for Tourism Recovery with Beijing Tourism Expert Program
The Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau has launched the Beijing Tourism Expert program for travel agents around the world.
The Beijing Tourism Expert program is designed to provide a comprehensive and multi-dimensional perspective to travel industry professionals from anywhere in the world.”BEIJING, CHINA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking forward to the return of international travel and to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau has launched the Beijing Tourism Expert online program for travel agents around the world. With an invaluable collection of free resources, as well as a chance to become a certified Beijing Tourism Expert and win prizes, the program is a must for anyone in the travel trade helping their clients to arrange travel to China’s capital.
Accessible at traveltrade.visitbeijing.com.cn, the Beijing Tourism Expert online portal includes:
Fact Pacts
Self-study courses written by experts from the tourism industry and local lifestyle media are filled with practical tips and outstanding recommendations for travel planners, from unique Beijing experiences your guest may not know about and guides to Olympics venues and winter sports, to information on tax refunds and mobile data plans. As of the start of March 2021, there are three fact packs available to study now, with five more coming soon, including courses on the top day-trip destinations outside of Beijing and the city’s intangible cultural heritage.
Webinars
Travel agents can benefit from speakers with decades of experience organizing travel to and around Beijing, with webinars covering topics including group tours, FIT, luxury travel, MICE, and answers to the biggest challenges in selling Beijing tourism. Presenters include TUI China, Bespoke Beijing, WildChina, SITE, Mandarin Oriental, and Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts. All webinars are presented live with Q&A, and available for on-demand playback.
Product Catalogue
Travel trade professionals are empowered to put together Beijing travel packages with ease using the online database of essential trade information, from suggested itineraries, hotel and tourist site recommendations and local tour operators.
Users of the Beijing Tourism Expert resources portal can create a free profile, and track the progress of their study each time they log in. Once users have completed all fact packs and webinars, they’ll receive an official digital certificate from the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau stating that they are a Beijing Tourism Expert. Additionally, the first 100 certified experts will receive a bonus pack that includes a selection of collectable VisitBeijing gifts, and an invitation to meet with the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau staff for an official certification exchange.
“The Beijing Tourism Expert program is designed to provide a comprehensive and multi-dimensional perspective to travel industry professionals from anywhere in the world. This invaluable collection of resources demonstrates the extent of Beijing’s culture and tourism resources, and displays our characteristic products and services, as well as the latest policies and measures, and pandemic prevention and control guidelines, so as to provide support to valued members of the travel industry who are interested in the development of Beijing’s culture and tourism,” said Pang Wei, Deputy Director General at Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau.
Beijing Tourism Expert’s next webinar will focus on Beijing for the individual traveler, including FIT, business travel, and family travel. The live presentation kicks off at 9am Beijing time on Wednesday, 31 March. Click here to learn more and register.
