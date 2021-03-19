25,000 Artworks, 90 Designs & 25 Official Licensing Partners: Automobilist built 2020 on “Meaningful Partnerships”
MUNICH, GERMANY, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a year plagued by Covid-19 and multiple challenges affecting global businesses, Automobilist has posted a successful 2020 built on deep automotive and motorsport partnerships, strong sales and growth - both internally and the business, as a whole. The firm, operating out of multiple European cities, renowned for its automotive and motorsport artworks, sold approximately 25,000 artworks in official licensing agreements with manufacturers, motorsports and well-known personalities.
Through the period, the company registered a 100% growth in net revenue generated via sale of its artworks
“2020 proved to be a challenging year, with ours being a hybrid business of both online and offline sales, and with a major focus on fans ‘interacting’ with the products,” explains Pavel Turek, CEO Automobilist. But it is under heat and immense pressure that a diamond is carved, and Automobilist has had a gem of 2020 on growth yardsticks.
KEY COLLABORATIONS IN 2020
The company launched an official collaboration with Formula 1 to mark the 70th Anniversary of the motorsport via a series of artworks. Key partnerships were also forged or extended with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team via a Winners’ Series, DS Techeetah and Porsche for Formula E, McLaren and ACO towards the F1 GTR Le Mans-winning series. In September at an all-star Maserati event, Automobilist were corporate partners for the freshly unveiled MC20.
AN IMAGE THAT BECAME VIRAL
Over 150 million people across the world saw an image of Lewis Hamilton amidst a purple backdrop punching his fist after his record-breaking 92nd win in Portugal. The source of that image is Automobilist, with a design formally supported by both Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and Lewis Hamilton.
ADDING SOUL TO SALES
As businesses were challenged and companies innovated outside their comfort zone, Automobilist built a year upon, “deep and meaningful partnerships,” says Turek. Parts of contractual obligations were set aside and the company worked with its clients and partners to build long-term equations and commitments. “What I have always believed in is to build meaningful partnerships, not clients or contracts, and 2020 has proven exactly that.”
LOOKING AHEAD AT 2021
NEW BUSINESSES
The target for 2021 is a 120% growth in the sale of its artworks through commercially, partnership-driven and customer-centric business opportunities, expansion - of both teams and business, and setting up complementary business-streams building upon the skill and passion of driving automotive and motorsport enthusiasts to Automobilist
Led by Creative Director Jan Rambousek and his creative team, called the soul of Automobilist, the company aims at focussing on more bespoke products for 2021, including 5 Fine Arts which are each roughly 4000-hours of work per piece.
BUSINESS WITH A CONSCIENCE
“We cannot go back to our old ways of existing and working, and through 2021, we will ensure that we give back to both motorsport and society, the affection and support shown to us,” adds Turek.
Starting the new year with a sincere promise, a percentage of proceeds from the sale of certain special collections will be donated to ICM (Paris Spine and Brain Institute) as part of a cooperation with the FIA.
ABOUT AUTOMOBILIST
Re-creating moments from modern and historic motorsport, Automobilist is highly recognised for its sophisticated artwork, authentic renderings of all featured cars, and ability to capture key automotive and motorsport moments, both historically and those that will go down in history. Behind every piece is an emotion-filled story, created by a small but power-packed team across half-a-dozen nationalities representing three continents.
M Chowdhary
