Comprehensive Program for reconstruction and re-equipment of processing facilities for years 2021–2025 approved

Background

To date, Gazprom's main processing facilities are the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant (GPP), the Orenburg gas processing and helium plants, the Sosnogorsk Gas Processing Plant, the Surgut Condensate Stabilization Plant, and the Urengoy Condensate Treatment Plant.

The five-year Comprehensive Program for the reconstruction and re-equipment of gas and liquid hydrocarbon processing facilities was approved by Gazprom for the third time. The first document, which covered the years 2011–2015, had been adopted in December 2010.

The implementation of the Comprehensive Program for the years 2016–2020 had ensured the Company's compliance with its targets with regard to the processing of extracted feedstock for the production and supply of commercial products to the market.