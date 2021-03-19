Angelena Bonet Wins 'Best Autobiographical Short' For Her Film CHANGE THE WORLD At The Best Documentary Awards in NYC

Angelena Bonet Toronto International Film Festival Angelena Bonet - Editing Her Documentary

Angelena Bonet wins the 'Best Autobiographical Short' award for her biopic documentary "Change The World" at the Best Documentary Awards in New York City.

By experiencing the dark night of the soul, you can find your resilience and courage and come out the end of the tunnel transformed just like a caterpillar becomes a butterfly. Life really is magical!” — Angelena Bonet