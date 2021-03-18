Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Spring turkey controlled hunt results now available

Hunters who applied for spring controlled turkey hunts can now check for the results online. All controlled hunt turkey tags were applied for, so there will be no leftovers available except for a landowner permission hunt. 

Applicants who provided a valid email on their online license profile will receive an email of their draw status. Fish and Game will also send out post cards to successful applicants.

New this year, hunters who drew a controlled hunt tag will buy only that tag and will not be required to buy a separate permit. Controlled hunt turkey tags will also be valid in general hunts. 

 

