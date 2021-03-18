WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight after moving to table a privileged resolution offered by Leader McCarthy:
“This vote today was a frivolous, political exercise meant to attack the reputation of an outstanding Member of Congress and distract from House Republicans’ failure to hold their own Members accountable for inappropriate and outrageous actions. Our House Democratic Majority has been steadfast in opposing malign actions by China. Spurious attempts, like this one today, by Republicans to obscure that fact will not change it. Americans are tired of hyper-partisanship and ‘gotcha’ gimmickry. Instead, let’s work together, in a bipartisan way, to achieve results for the people.”
You just read:
Hoyer Statement on Motion to Table McCarthy’s Privileged Resolution
