THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, MARCH 19, 2021

“One Minutes” (5 per side) H.R. 1868 – To prevent across-the-board direct spending cuts, and for other purposes (Rep. Yarmuth – Budget) The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Budget. Postponed Suspension (1 vote) H.Res. 134 – Condemning the military coup that took place on February 1, 2021, in Burma and the Burmese military detention of civilian leaders, calling for the release of all those detained and for those elected to serve in Parliament to resume their duties, and for other purposes (Rep. Levin (MI) – Foreign Affairs)