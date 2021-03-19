Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lifeless Sea Scroll fragments present in desert cave

Dozens of fragments of a Dead Sea Scroll bearing biblical text have been found by archaeologists working in the Judean Desert, the Israeli government said Tuesday.

The fragments are the first pieces of the Dead Sea Scrolls found in around 60 years and were recovered from a cave where Jewish rebels against the Roman Empire hid around 1,900 years ago, according to a government press release.

The scroll fragments bear verses from the books of the prophets Zechariah and Nahum. The scrolls were written in Greek.

Archaeologists have been working in the caves and cliffs of the Judean Desert since 2017 as part of a “national operation aimed at preventing looting of antiquities,” according to the press release.

The basket pictured here is thought to be the oldest complete example in the world. Credit: Yaniv Berman/Israel Antiquities Authority

Teams also found a 6,000-year-old skeleton of a child, rare coins, and a complete basket believed to be the oldest in the world, dating back 10,500…

