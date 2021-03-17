Maryland Department of General Services Concludes the First Certified Maryland Procurement Officer Program

March 17, 2021

Office of State Procurement Presents Certifications to the First Graduating Class of 39 Graduates

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford today participated in the Office of State Procurement’s Certified Maryland Procurement Officer Graduation. The Lieutenant Governor was joined by Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr., Chief Procurement Officer Robert Gleason, Deputy Chief Procurement Officer Mike Haifley, and Chief Learning Officer Dr. Victoria Steeger.

“Part of the State of Maryland Procurement mission is to ensure Maryland’s government procures the highest quality materials, equipment, supplies, and services that are essential to our work; while ensuring we acquire those goods and services at the best value for our citizens’; tax dollars,” said Lt. Governor Rutherford. “I have no doubt that the individuals representing our latest procurement officer class will rise to the occasion in every way, and I wish you much success.”

The Certified Maryland Procurement Officer is the primary certification for professionals in the procurement career classification series. The program was piloted between July 2020 and December 2020 in 2 separate programs. All 39 graduates are Office of State Procurement Personnel.

“The information provided in these certifications programs not only enhance Maryland’s procurement efficiencies but also helps the individuals grow by expanding their knowledge and understanding of the ever-changing procurement process,” said General Services Secretary Ellington E. Churchill. “General Services will continue to provide procurement officers across the state with the information they need to successfully and effectively advance their careers.”

“Years ago, the Commission to Modernize State Procurement emphasized the importance of developing quality procurement personnel,” said Office of State Procurement Chief Procurement Officer Robert Gleason. “Today, we are doing just that. Certifications such as this one will continue to enhance efficiencies, ensure ethical behaviors, and develop highly competent procurement leaders.

The Maryland Procurement Academy will be offering 5 Certified Maryland Procurement Officer sessions from January 2021 to December 2021. Each session has 25 hybrid modules which consists of: instructor led training (webinars), individual work (online), and small group work. Each session lasts approximately 16 weeks. Currently the department is on track to train and certify up to 150 additional procurement professionals across the state in 2021.

