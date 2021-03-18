State coastal commission to hold special meeting March 22
The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet by web conference on Monday, March 22 at 11:00 a.m. to discuss two litigation cases. The CRC will receive information on Kastberg v. DCM, 20 EHR 03105 and consult with its attorney regarding Batson v. Coastal Resources Commission, COA No 21-110. The meeting will be limited to these two agenda items. The second agenda item will be handled in closed session.
The public may join the open session of the Commission by computer or phone.
Who: Coastal Resources Commission
What: Special Meeting by web conference
When: Monday, March 22 at 11 a.m.
Where: Meeting by Webex
Event number (access code): 185 429 8377
Event password: 1234
Audio conference information:
1-415-655-0003
MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:
A full meeting agenda can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.
