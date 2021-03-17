Bills to Support Veterans Improve Prison Recidivism ClearCommittee

Veterans mobile support program and identification for former inmates legislation passes with bipartisan support

DENVER, CO - This afternoon, the Senate State, Veteran, & Military Affairs Committee unanimously approved two bills focusing on bolstering veteran support programs and assisting former inmates as they reintegrate back into society.

SB21-032, sponsored by Senate President Pro Temp Kerry Donovan, would establish a grant program to fund a veteran-owned and focused organization. The grant will fund the creation of a mobile support unit that will act as a point of contact to veterans outside of metropolitan areas who are experiencing homelessness or are unable to access essential services. Those essential services may include distribution of supplies, direct healthcare services, and transportation assistance.

“Veterans are over-represented in unhoused populations. In fact, it’s estimated that nearly 10% of people experiencing homelessness in Colorado are people who have fought for our country,” said Senator Kerry Donovan, (D-Vail). “For many veterans experiencing homelessness, accessing essential services and care is incredibly difficult, but with this bill service providers will be able to meet people right where they are – supporting those who have sacrificed for us.”

SB21-153, sponsored by Senator James Coleman, would require the Department of Corrections to assist former offenders with acquiring state-issued identification cards and other documents so that they can overcome other barriers that a lack of identification can present for recently-released inmates.

“Without the adequate resources to integrate back into society, recently released inmates are set up to fail,” said Senator James Coleman, (D-Denver). “If we want to reduce the rate at which people return to our criminal justice system, we need to equip them with basic necessities like identification so they can seek employment, healthcare, education, and ultimately, find success.”

SB21-032 now heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee while SB21-153 heads the Senate floor for further consideration.