Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,574 in the last 365 days.

Bill to Establish Veteran Suicide PreventionProgram Clears Committee with Unanimous Support

Legislation would establish a pilot program to increase access to behavioral health treatment for veterans and their families

Denver, CO – Today, the Senate Committee on State, Veteran’s and Military Affairs unanimously approved Senate President Leroy Garcia’s bill to establish a veteran suicide prevention pilot program.

The bill, SB21-129, would require the Colorado Department of Human Services to establish a veteran suicide prevention pilot program to reduce the rate of suicide and suicidal ideation among veterans. To do this, the pilot program would partner with established non-profit organizations to provide no-cost, stigma-free, confidential and effective behavioral health treatment for veterans and their families.

"Colorado’s rate of veteran suicide is higher than the national average, ” said Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo. “As a Marine Corps and Iraq war veteran and a lawmaker, those numbers are hard to hear. This bill will ensure that Colorado upholds our end of the bargain by providing critical services for veterans when they return home from service.”

This bill would first establish a program in El Paso County, the region of Colorado with the highest population of veterans. At any time, the Department of Human Services would be able to expand this program to other areas of the state. 

“Veteran suicide is a difficult challenge in this state, but the data is clear: we can prevent this tragic loss of life if we make sure our service members have access to preventative care,” said Garcia, a United States Marine Corps Veteran. “Veterans and their families have made immeasurable sacrifices to keep us safe. This bill puts Colorado on a path to ensuring that veterans who are struggling have the support they need and deserve.”

SB21-129 now moves to the Appropriations Committee for consideration. To track the progress of the bill, visit the Colorado General Assembly’s website.

You just read:

Bill to Establish Veteran Suicide PreventionProgram Clears Committee with Unanimous Support

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.