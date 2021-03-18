Bill to Establish Veteran Suicide PreventionProgram Clears Committee with Unanimous Support

Legislation would establish a pilot program to increase access to behavioral health treatment for veterans and their families

Denver, CO – Today, the Senate Committee on State, Veteran’s and Military Affairs unanimously approved Senate President Leroy Garcia’s bill to establish a veteran suicide prevention pilot program.

The bill, SB21-129, would require the Colorado Department of Human Services to establish a veteran suicide prevention pilot program to reduce the rate of suicide and suicidal ideation among veterans. To do this, the pilot program would partner with established non-profit organizations to provide no-cost, stigma-free, confidential and effective behavioral health treatment for veterans and their families.

"Colorado’s rate of veteran suicide is higher than the national average, ” said Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo. “As a Marine Corps and Iraq war veteran and a lawmaker, those numbers are hard to hear. This bill will ensure that Colorado upholds our end of the bargain by providing critical services for veterans when they return home from service.”

This bill would first establish a program in El Paso County, the region of Colorado with the highest population of veterans. At any time, the Department of Human Services would be able to expand this program to other areas of the state.

“Veteran suicide is a difficult challenge in this state, but the data is clear: we can prevent this tragic loss of life if we make sure our service members have access to preventative care,” said Garcia, a United States Marine Corps Veteran. “Veterans and their families have made immeasurable sacrifices to keep us safe. This bill puts Colorado on a path to ensuring that veterans who are struggling have the support they need and deserve.”

SB21-129 now moves to the Appropriations Committee for consideration. To track the progress of the bill, visit the Colorado General Assembly’s website.