Nominations Open for 2021 Compassionate Champion Awards

Nomination forms accepted through April 15

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Wednesday announced the 2021 Compassionate Champion Award nomination form is now available. The Compassionate Champion Award recognizes individuals, organizations, and educational institutions across the state of Delaware providing trauma-informed services. The nomination period closes at 5:00 p.m. on April 15, 2021. Winners will be announced during Trauma Awareness Month on May 15, 2021. A recognition event will be announced at a later date.

Click here to access the nomination form.

“The pandemic has impacted everyone in one way or another, and Delawareans and organizations have supported their neighbors in need,” said Governor John Carney. “I encourage Delawareans and organizations across our state to submit nominations. We look forward to recognizing the important work of those who have served their fellow Delawareans with compassion and with a trauma-informed approach, especially over this past year.”

The Compassionate Champion Award highlights individuals or teams in government, non-profit and private organizations, first responder professions, educational institutions, healthcare professionals, families and caregivers, and other agencies that have taken steps toward providing services in a manner consistent with trauma-informed care.

The award categories include:

Government – Agency, division, team, workgroup, or individuals of State of Delaware, county, or municipal governmental agencies/organizations.

– Agency, division, team, workgroup, or individuals of State of Delaware, county, or municipal governmental agencies/organizations. Community Organizations – Non-profit or for-profit organizations providing support services to individuals, families, and communities. For example, this category includes faith-based organizations, organizations serving individuals with disabilities, homeless services, veteran services, elderly, and crisis intervention.

– Non-profit or for-profit organizations providing support services to individuals, families, and communities. For example, this category includes faith-based organizations, organizations serving individuals with disabilities, homeless services, veteran services, elderly, and crisis intervention. First Responders – Organizations such as fire, law enforcement, Victim Services and EMT.

– Organizations such as fire, law enforcement, Victim Services and EMT. Education (P-20) – Universities, colleges, school districts, schools, early childhood centers, daycare centers, and other educational institutions.

– Universities, colleges, school districts, schools, early childhood centers, daycare centers, and other educational institutions. Family/Caregiver – A family member or family caregiver demonstrating exceptional trauma-informed care during an especially difficult year.

– A family member or family caregiver demonstrating exceptional trauma-informed care during an especially difficult year. Health Care – Includes agencies, providers, hospitals, or individuals providing trauma-informed care to service recipients.

– Includes agencies, providers, hospitals, or individuals providing trauma-informed care to service recipients. Other – Organizations that may not fit within the categories above.

Any individual, community partner, first responder, educational institution, state agency or other organization providing services to Delaware’s citizens within the State of Delaware is eligible for nomination. Applicants may nominate themselves or another individual or organization.

Click here to nominate yourself, an individual, or an organization by April 15 at 5:00 p.m.

In 2018, the Family Services Cabinet Council implemented Executive Order #24, which launched efforts to make Delaware a trauma-informed state. As part of this initiative, Delaware is committed to ensuring all environments that serve children and adults in the state are working to embody practices of trauma-informed care.

Trauma-informed care criteria should be in a manner consistent with the Delaware Developmental Framework for Trauma-Informed Care. The Framework was adapted from the Missouri Model of trauma-informed care and was produced in collaboration with the Family Services Cabinet Council ACEs Subcommittee and the Compassionate Connections Partnership.

Trauma-informed care includes:

Creating respectful, sensitive, and culturally competent environments;

Implementing evidence-based trauma-informed principles and practices that address the effects associated with trauma;

Developing a common language and framework for dialogue and discussion to enhance communication and progress along the continuum of trauma-informed care; and

Increasing the effectiveness and responsiveness of all services and assistance provided to Delawareans, especially children and adults who have experienced traumatic circumstances.

Click here for the list of 2020 Compassionate Champion Award winners and to watch the virtual award ceremony.

For more information on Trauma Awareness Month and Delaware’s activities, including the 2021 Compassionate Champion Award, please email fscc@delaware.gov.

