Get Outside and Report Your Wild Turkey Sightings Through March 31

March 18, 2021

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department encourages wildlife watchers to explore their backyards, fields, and woodlands and report sightings of wild turkeys. The Department’s Wild Turkey Flock Survey is open through March 31. The public is asked to report turkey sightings online at www.wildnh.com/surveys/turkey.html. Please do not report multiple sightings of the same flock.

The purpose of this online survey is to enhance the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s existing winter flock data collection efforts, adding to the Department’s understanding of the abundance and distribution of turkeys during New Hampshire’s challenging winter months. This is also an exciting way for citizen scientists and students to interact with their local turkey populations.

The digital survey asks participants to report the number of turkeys in the flock, where they were seen, the type of habitat the birds were observed in, and what the turkeys were feeding on (acorns, beechnuts, birdseed, corn silage, etc.).

“This reporting system allows the public to contribute important information to our understanding of winter turkey status in an inexpensive, efficient and, hopefully, fun and educational way,” said Fish and Game Turkey Biologist Allison Keating.

The Department is also asking observers to report any signs of two viruses that have appeared in New Hampshire’s turkeys in recent years. “The viruses are not too widespread yet, but we are keeping a close watch,” said Keating. “Look for warty protuberances in the head and eye area.”

Knowledge of the status of wintering wild turkeys is particularly important in New Hampshire, where severe winter weather and limited natural food supplies can present serious challenges for turkeys.

Restoration Success Story: New Hampshire now has an estimated 40,000 wild turkeys. Their presence here is a true wildlife restoration success story. Wild turkeys had disappeared from New Hampshire’s landscape for more than a century because of overhunting and habitat loss from extensive land clearing in the 1800s. Their recovery in the state began with a successful reintroduction of 25 turkeys in Walpole by New Hampshire Fish and Game in 1975. Modern-day turkey research and monitoring is funded by the federal Wildlife Restoration Program, supported by the purchase of firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment.