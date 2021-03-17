March 17, 2021 - Herring Condemns Anti-Asian Hate and Violence

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Mark Herring Attorney General 202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 For media inquiries only, contact: Charlotte Gomer, Press Secretary Phone: (804)786-1022 Mobile: (804) 512-2552 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

RICHMOND (March 17, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring issued the below statement condemning the continuing rise in anti-Asian hate and violence in the wake of the murder of six Asian women in Atlanta yesterday:

“This rise in violence and hate against Asian Americans that we are seeing across the country must stop,” said Attorney General Herring . “The attacks that happened in Atlanta last night against members of the Asian American community were nothing short of hate crimes, fueled by the divisive rhetoric that has plagued our country over the past year, at times even coming from the highest office. This kind of violence is meant to spread fear into the heart of vulnerable communities, and we cannot stand by and allow it to continue to happen.” “My thoughts are with the victims of last night’s tragedy and their families. Today and every day, I stand with the Asian American and Pacific Island community and I will do everything in my power to protect them and to put a stop to this hate and violence.”

Last year, the General Assembly passed Attorney General Herring’s package of legislation that better protects Virginians and vulnerable communities from hate crimes and white supremacist violence. The bills updated the Commonwealth’s definition of a hate crime, protect Virginians from violence and intimidation by hate groups and white supremacists, and make it harder for hate groups and white supremacists to threaten, intimidate, or hurt Virginians with firearms.

For years, Attorney General Herring has been raising awareness of the threat of white supremacist violence and proposing new laws to keep Virginians safe. In addition to his legislative proposals, Attorney General Herring launched www.NoHateVA.com to give vulnerable communities more information and resources to protect themselves from hate crimes and white supremacist violence.

