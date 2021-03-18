Lula da Silva, Brazil’s former President, slams world leaders over pandemic response

In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, the former leader, often referred to as Lula, said the world is “lacking leadership.”

“The United Nations should have already called for an extraordinary general assembly, a virtual assembly, to discuss Covid 19,” he told Amanpour, speaking from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

“Rulers are not acting like rulers,” he added. “Everyone is thinking by themselves.”

Da Silva also said that the G20 should make coronavirus vaccines immediately accessible across the world, and allow poorer countries to pay for them at a later date. “People, regardless of the amount of money that the country may have…could receive the vaccines… we would pay back [for] that vaccine after we end with the virus, after we win that war.”

'I will not deny that invitation' In his first one-on-one interview since a judge last week annulled da Silva's criminal convictions — effectively restoring his right to run for office — the energetic ex-President gave the most…

