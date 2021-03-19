Renowned Branding Expert John Miziolek Releases Online Personal Branding Course L5 Shift
John Miziolek's L5 Shift course teaches you how to build your personal brand to Rockstar Levels
Who wouldn't want a rockstar on their team?”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Branding expert John Miziolek has created an online personal branding course called L5 Shift that will help propel your personal brand into the stratosphere and achieve what John calls "Rockstar Level" status.
— John Miziolek
"We’ve entered a new era where personal branding is not just important, it is imperative in order to differentiate yourself. Differentiation has become one of the most important factors in separating yourself from your peers." said John Miziolek from L5 Shift.
Everyone needs a new edge, and a rockstar level personal brand could be the difference. John has decoded the secrets of the rockstar persona and used them to build his own personal brand. John Miziolek is an award winning branding expert, a keynote speaker, podcast host, a recording artist and a best-selling author. He has been featured in USA Today, Fast Company, The C-Suite Network and on NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX affiliates across North America.
John is also a rock and roll drummer and has a deep love for music. He became frustrated with the old methods of building a personal brand that just weren’t effective anymore and created L5 Shift to help people build their own rockstar level personal brands. John combined his expertise in branding with a deep understanding of what it takes to be a rockstar, and developed a unique system that will accelerate personal brands to new levels. This system is called the Rockstar Matrix.
Whether you are looking for a promotion, a new job, a new career, having a strong personal brand is critical to your success.
Here are John's top 3 reasons why a personal brand is so important:
1-It helps you stand out: 70% of employers use Social Media to screen applicants during the hiring process and 43% use Social Media to check on current employees. Your brand is your reputation and if you’re not building it, you’re falling behind and increasing your risk.
2-It builds trust in your audience: Building a strong personal brand will give current and prospective employers the confidence that you are representing them in a credible way with clients, at events, on sales calls. This leads to stronger job stability and more opportunities within your organization.
3-It leads to more opportunity: The average person switches jobs every 2-3 years and gig workers account for more than 40% of the workforce. You need to work differently and a rockstar level personal brand will help you stand out and get noticed.
"I created L5 Shift to help people understand the branding process and encourage them to build a strong personal brand so they can maximize their opportunities in life." said John Miziolek, creator of L5 Shift.
For people that are serious about building their personal brands they can register for the early-bird waitlist for L5 Shift.
John Miziolek
L5 Shift
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn