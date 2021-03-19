Phoenix Water Damage Services Now Provides Water Damage Cleanup
Phoenix Water Damage Services uses effective techniques for water damage cleanup at residential and commercial structures after water intrusion.PHOENIX, AZ, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to water damage, time is of the essence. Fortunately, the IICRC Certified professionals at Phoenix Water Damage Services will evaluate water damage issues and set up a correct course of action to get residential and commercial structures back to pre-flood condition as quickly as possible. Because of this prompt attention, homeowners and commercial property owners will experience less damage which will reduce the cost of restoration.
Phoenix Water Damage technicians are available to their customers twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. They know that water damage happens at the most inconvenient of times. Their goal is to arrive onsite within an hour of each call. As a courtesy, they will work directly with insurance companies. They also accept all major credit cards for self-pay.
The certified restoration experts at Phoenix Water Damage Services also offer additional carpet services after the dry out process has been completed. These services include removing contaminated carpet pad and installing new carpet pad, carpet cleaning with a botanical disinfectant and carpet stretching. This is a bonus for their customers as they do not have to hire multiple companies.
Free, visual onsite estimates are available. You can schedule on their website with a convenient online form, click here. Or they can be contacted at (602) 362-4883. Phoenix Water Damage Services is located at 2502 N. 89th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037. They serve the whole Phoenix metropolitan area. A Lifetime Labor Guarantee is included with all water damage services. When homeowners and commercial property owners utilize these services, they will save time and money by having a trusted company do the job the right way the first time.
About Phoenix Water Damage Services: Owned by Robert Atlas, this company maintains a 5 Star rating on Google and is a certified partner through Rosie on the House, Angie’s List and Better Business Bureau. Phoenix Water Damage Services is a sister company to Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning which has more than twenty-five years of experience in homeowner and commercial property carpet care.
