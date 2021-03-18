Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New opinions: March 18

The Supreme Court has issued two new opinions.  The summaries are below.

To see an opinion, click on the "View Opinion" button. Opinions display in a printable format. Hyperlinks to all North Dakota opinions and rules cited in an opinion are included in the text: hover over the citation and click to follow the hyperlink.

See other Supreme Court opinions at: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/opinions

State v. Molina 2021 ND 41 Docket No.: 20200247 Filing Date: 3/18/2021 Case Type: MISC. STATUTORY OFFENSE (FELONY) Author: Per Curiam

Highlight: A district court order denying a petition for writ of prohibition is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(4).

Interest of L.T.D. 2021 ND 40 Docket No.: 20210034 Filing Date: 3/18/2021 Case Type: TERMINATION/PARENTAL RIGHTS Author: Per Curiam

Highlight: An appeal from a juvenile court order terminating parental rights is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(4) and (7).

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

