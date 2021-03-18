New opinions: March 18

The Supreme Court has issued two new opinions. The summaries are below.
State v. Molina 2021 ND 41 Docket No.: 20200247 Filing Date: 3/18/2021 Case Type: MISC. STATUTORY OFFENSE (FELONY) Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: A district court order denying a petition for writ of prohibition is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(4).
Interest of L.T.D. 2021 ND 40 Docket No.: 20210034 Filing Date: 3/18/2021 Case Type: TERMINATION/PARENTAL RIGHTS Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: An appeal from a juvenile court order terminating parental rights is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(4) and (7).