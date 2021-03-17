Malaysia : 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Malaysia
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept
Publication Date:
March 17, 2021
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Malaysia entered the pandemic from a robust economic position but has nonetheless been significantly affected. A synchronous fiscal, monetary and financial policy response has helped cushion the economic impact. As a result, after a deep recession in 2020, and assuming the pandemic is brought under control in Malaysia and globally, growth would rebound to 6.5 percent in 2021 as supply side constraints are lifted and domestic and external demand recover. Large downside risks will remain.
Series:
Country Report No. 2021/053
Frequency:
regular
English
Publication Date:
March 17, 2021
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513574202/1934-7685
Stock No:
1MYSEA2021001
Format:
Paper
Pages:
101