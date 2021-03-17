Malaysia : 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Malaysia

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

Publication Date:

March 17, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Malaysia entered the pandemic from a robust economic position but has nonetheless been significantly affected. A synchronous fiscal, monetary and financial policy response has helped cushion the economic impact. As a result, after a deep recession in 2020, and assuming the pandemic is brought under control in Malaysia and globally, growth would rebound to 6.5 percent in 2021 as supply side constraints are lifted and domestic and external demand recover. Large downside risks will remain.