State coastal commission to hold special meeting March 22

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet by web conference on Monday, March 22 at 11:00 a.m. to discuss two litigation cases. The CRC will receive information on Kastberg v. DCM, 20 EHR 03105 and consult with its attorney regarding Batson v. Coastal Resources Commission, COA No 21-110. The meeting will be limited to these two agenda items. The second agenda item will be handled in closed session.

The public may join the open session of the Commission by computer or phone.

Who: Coastal Resources Commission

What: Special Meeting by web conference

When: Monday, March 22 at 11 a.m.

Where: Meeting by Webex

Click here

Event number (access code): 185 429 8377

Event password: 1234

Audio conference information:

1-415-655-0003

Event number (access code): 185 429 8377

Event password: 1234

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

