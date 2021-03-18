Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Biden Alaska summit: China’s ambassador to the US says he would not have ‘excessive expectations’

China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi will meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday and Friday in Anchorage, Alaska.

There is no public agenda for the event, but a spokesman for the US State Department said “a range of issues” would be discussed. “We will certainly not pull any punches in discussing our areas of disagreement,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on March 11.

The summit follows a protracted deterioration in relations between Beijing and Washington under former US President Donald Trump, including the imposition of trade sanctions, mutual visa restrictions and technology bans.

Speaking Wednesday in Alaska, Cui Tiankai, China’s ambassador to the US, said the Chinese government didn’t “expect to solve all problems in one dialogue.”

“We don’t have high expectations or fantasy,” said Cui. “I think both sides attach great importance to it. We have done a lot in preparation in the past…

