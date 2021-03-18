Taiwan urges residents to not change their identify to ‘salmon’ to get free sushi

(CNN) — Sushi is a favorite meal for many people around the world, but some residents in Taiwan are going to extraordinary lengths to get their hands on it for free — by officially renaming themselves “salmon” to take advantage of a restaurant promotion.

Taiwan’s Ministry of the Interior stepped in on Wednesday and urged people to think carefully before changing their names after a surge in applications.

According to the country’s Name Act, people are entitled to do so just three times, meaning in theory someone could end up stuck with the name.

According Taiwan’s official Central News Agency (CNA), almost 100 people have registered to change their name as part of a promotion by the restaurant chain Sushiro, which runs until the end of Thursday.

On Monday, the chain announced it would give away free sushi to anyone whose name included the characters 鮭 and 魚 — which CNA said together mean “salmon” in Chinese, a key ingredient of the delicacy.

That person, plus up to five…