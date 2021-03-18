Learn about signs of spring at MDC virtual program March 23

JOPLIN, Mo. – Singing birds, calling frogs, and blooming wildflowers are among the signs that spring is arriving in Missouri.

On March 23, people will have a chance to learn more about nature’s signs of spring at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Conservation Families: Spring Celebration.” This free program, which will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m. is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. At this program, MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard will discuss the signs of spring that people can observe in the Ozarks. Spring peepers calling in the evenings, birds calling in the morning, and many species of birds building nests are among the more noticeable harbingers of spring that Ballard will discuss. Program participants will see live animals and will be sent a craft they can make at home. This program is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176324

Though the March 23 online program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.