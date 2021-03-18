MMS Names Melissa Butensky as VP of Digital Solutions
With this appointment, we’re responding to the growing demands by the market for innovation in design and sensibility in creating effective user experiences.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MMS, a national education marketing, communications and strategy firm, has tapped Melissa Butensky to serve as the Vice President of the Digital Solutions team.
— Suzanne Caimi-Lynn
“Since Melissa joined MMS in 2013, she’s been an instrumental team member advising clients on the best practices for digital design and user experiences. By elevating Melissa’s role, we’re responding to the growing demands by the market for innovation in design and sensibility in creating effective user experiences. Melissa’s experience and innovative approach to design make her the perfect leader for this team,” said Suzanne Caimi-Lynn, President, MMS.
Under Melissa’s leadership, the MMS Digital Solutions team will offer an expanded set of capabilities including:
• Collaborate with clients to develop digital strategies and tactics to support their marketing and communications goals, deepen engagement with their target audience, and how best to collect and report on key performance metrics within their digital landscape.
• Design and build customized data dashboards and portals to help clients measure and track key metrics such as website analytics, tracking outreach and conversion rates, engagement metrics, and tie-in to demographics and other data from outreach and marketing activities to evaluate the impact of marketing and communications activities.
• Develop and build website and landing pages to support social impact programs, product launches and overall marketing campaigns.
• Leverage research, latest industry practices and client insights to create user experiences that will deliver engaging digital properties and a seamless customer and user journey.
Over the past 12 months, the Digital Solutions team has been instrumental in helping clients pivot and respond to COVID. Some of the projects the team has working on include:
• GENYOUth COVID Relief Fund. A fundraising effort to raise money to help schools deliver meals to students and families in need. The team build a fast application form and review process to get money to schools.
• Adventure Capital. Revamped the website and program platform to give students and educators greater access to program resources remotely.
About MMS
MMS (formerly MMS Education), certified as a Women-Owned Business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), works with organizations to help them make a positive impact in the lives of students, teachers, parents, and administrators. For more than 40 years, the company has collaborated with clients to build and deliver customized strategies, marketing communications and digital solutions. Recent and current clients include Dairy Management, Inc., GENYOUth, Teaching Matters, the National Constitution Center, The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, The Walt Disney Company, Evan-Moor, Presidential Youth Fitness Program, BrainPOP/PlayMada Games, K12, the National Association for the Education of Young Children, and many others. Learn more at mmseducation.com.
