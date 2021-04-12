The Radicati Group Releases “Corporate Web Security Market, 2021-2025”
The Web Security market continues to see strong growth, as organizations of all sizes invest to protect against web-borne threats
Web security is one of the most fundamental security solutions that an organization can deploy.”PALO ALTO, CA, USA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Radicati Group, Inc.’s latest in-depth study, “Corporate Web Security Market, 2021-2025” offers an analysis of the Corporate Web Security market. Web security is one of the most fundamental security solutions that an organization can deploy. Web security solutions are software, appliances, or cloud services that protect corporate users and networks from Web-based malware, and enable organizations to control employee behavior on the Internet, while preventing data loss.
— Sara Radicati
The study provides market size, installed base and revenue market share by vendor, four-year forecasts, as well as detailed analysis of major players in the market, including Barracuda Networks, Cisco, Clearswift, Forcepoint, iboss, McAfee, Mimecast, Sophos, Symantec, Trend Micro, and Zscaler.
According to the study, the Corporate Web Security market continues to see strong growth as organizations of all sizes continue to invest heavily in solutions to help protect themselves against web-borne threats. The market is expected will top $4.6 billion in revenues in 2021, and is expected to grow to nearly $8.0 billion by 2025.
