The Radicati Group Releases “Information Archiving Market, 2021-2025”

Information Archiving solutions continue to see strong adoption across all verticals

The market for information archiving solutions continues to see strong growth worldwide” — Sara Radicati

PALO ALTO, CA, US, March 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Radicati Group’s latest study, “Information Archiving Market, 2021-2025” provides an in depth analysis of the Information Archiving market. Information archiving solutions provide interactive, secure long-term storage of electronic business content, including: email, instant messages, social media, file systems, voice, and a broad range of other structured and unstructured information. These solutions are delivered as on-premises products, appliances, or as cloud services. The study provides extensive data regarding installed base market share by vendor, revenue market share by vendor, four-year forecasts, adoption by region and business size, as well as installed base and revenue forecasts for on-premises and cloud-based Information Archiving solutions.The study also includes a detailed analysis of key vendors, including: Archive360, Barracuda Networks, Global Relay, Google, Jatheon, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Mimecast, OpenText, Proofpoint, Smarsh, and Veritas.According to the study, the worldwide Information Archiving market will grow from $6.5 billion in revenues by year-end 2021, to over $10.0 billion by year-end 2025.To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our research, please visit our website at http://www.radicati.com About The Radicati Group, Inc.The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, information archiving, regulatory compliance, wireless technologies, web services, social networking, instant messaging, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.Contact:The Radicati Group, Inc.Email: admin@radicati.com