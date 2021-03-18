News and Events: Literary Series Programs for late March-May

The Library of Congress continues its series of diverse literary events with two-time Pulitzer winner Colson Whitehead; Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o; a celebration of the world-renowned comic book artist, writer, editor and DC Comics publisher Jim Lee for Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month; and a three-part feature on “the talk” – the conversation parents have with their children about race.

All programs will be virtual and available on the Library’s website at loc.gov/collections/event-videos/, as well as its YouTube site (with captions). Most programs will premiere on the Library’s Facebook page.

