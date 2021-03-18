Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,282 in the last 365 days.

News and Events: Literary Series Programs for late March-May

The Library of Congress continues its series of diverse literary events with two-time Pulitzer winner Colson Whitehead; Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o; a celebration of the world-renowned comic book artist, writer, editor and DC Comics publisher Jim Lee for Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month; and a three-part feature on “the talk” – the conversation parents have with their children about race.

All programs will be virtual and available on the Library’s website at loc.gov/collections/event-videos/as well as its YouTube site (with captions).  Most programs will premiere on the Library’s Facebook page.

Click here for more information.

You just read:

News and Events: Literary Series Programs for late March-May

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.