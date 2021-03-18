Hong Kong chief’s artwork museum feedback immediate new censorship fears

Written by Oscar Holland, CNNHong Kong

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has told officials to be “extra cautious” in ensuring exhibitions at a major new art museum do not breach the city’s sweeping national security law, prompting fresh fears over censorship in the territory.

Asked by pro-Beijing lawmaker Eunice Yung whether the long-awaited M+ museum risked “inciting hatred” towards China with some of its artworks, Lam told Hong Kong’s Legislative Council that she recognized concerns that the institution’s exhibits may cross an unspecified “red line.”

She added that her government respects the “freedom of artistic and cultural expression,” but said that since the enactment of the national security legislation — which criminalizes acts of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces — “all Hong Kong compatriots are required to safeguard national security.”

Lam’s comments come just days after M+ director Suhanya Raffel said she would be free to show politically…