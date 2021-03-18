Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,283 in the last 365 days.

Hong Kong chief’s artwork museum feedback immediate new censorship fears

Written by Oscar Holland, CNNHong Kong

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has told officials to be “extra cautious” in ensuring exhibitions at a major new art museum do not breach the city’s sweeping national security law, prompting fresh fears over censorship in the territory.

Asked by pro-Beijing lawmaker Eunice Yung whether the long-awaited M+ museum risked “inciting hatred” towards China with some of its artworks, Lam told Hong Kong’s Legislative Council that she recognized concerns that the institution’s exhibits may cross an unspecified “red line.”

She added that her government respects the “freedom of artistic and cultural expression,” but said that since the enactment of the national security legislation — which criminalizes acts of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces — “all Hong Kong compatriots are required to safeguard national security.”

Lam’s comments come just days after M+ director Suhanya Raffel said she would be free to show politically…

You just read:

Hong Kong chief’s artwork museum feedback immediate new censorship fears

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.