Voting for the first class of The United States Athletic Hall of Fame is underway
The United States Athletic Hall of Fame is the only one of its kind that is voted on entirely by the public. It encompasses and celebrates all American sports.
The United States Athletic Hall of Fame is now open online.
For the first time, a Hall of Fame celebrating the complete breadth of American sports has been created and all inductees will be decided by the public. Voting begins immediately. Sports fans will have the opportunity to decide among 130 former athletes, 100 coaches, and 100 contributors to determine the first class.
The Class of 2021 will be comprised of 50 athletes, 10 coaches, and 10 contributors. Future classes will be considerably smaller, as the first group is intentionally large to make up for the vast number of worthy candidates that exist.
To qualify for the USAHOF, a candidate must be at least 50 years old at the beginning of the year and born in the United States or have represented the United States internationally. The candidates come from auto racing, baseball, basketball, billiards, bowling, boxing, cycling, diving, figure skating, football, golf, gymnastics, hockey, horse racing, mixed martial arts, sailing, soccer, skiing, speed skating, swimming, synchronized swimming, tennis, track & field, triathlon, and wrestling.
Voting for the 2021 class will remain open until June 15, with voters allowed to vote once per day. We will be announcing the first class on June 20th. Moving forward, Juneteenth will be the date of each class’s announcement.
Candidates were chosen by a group consisting of former athletes, writers, and bloggers.
The United States Athletic Hall of Fame was founded in 2020 and created by Kirk Buchner and Evan Nolan, who co-run Notinhalloffame.com, the Fictitious Athlete Hall of Fame, and the Fictitious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The site can be found here: http://www.notinhalloffame.com/usa
