RightAnswer.com, Inc. Launches the ReproAnswer™ System
DEVELOPMENT SUPPORTED BY SBIR GRANTS WITH FUNDING BY THE CDC
Clinical trials don’t include pregnant women. Therefore, it is difficult for healthcare providers and women to weigh the risks and benefits of treatment options during pregnancy and lactation.”MIDLAND, MI, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RightAnswer.com, Inc. announces the launch of the new ReproAnswer™ System, which enables healthcare providers to more effectively counsel pregnant patients about possible effects of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medications on their developing babies. This information is critical to all women of child-bearing age – before, during, and after pregnancy and lactation.
— Tad Crawford, RightAnswer Sales Director
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
The CDC identified a need for this critical information to be made widely available to healthcare providers and their pregnant patients. Reasons for this include:
* First-trimester use of prescription medications has increased by more than 60% in the past 30 years
* 9 in 10 women take at least one medication during pregnancy
* Women struggle with decisions regarding medication use in pregnancy
* Pregnant patients may discontinue or underuse needed medications due to fear
* Without treatment, the woman and/or her baby could be harmed
The ReproAnswer System bridges the gap between healthcare providers and needed information. Putting this comprehensive, curated, and targeted teratology information into the hands of healthcare providers will allow them to:
* FIND authoritative information to support medication safety in pregnancy and lactation
* UNDERSTAND quickly by efficiently searching for topic-specific information
* DECIDE appropriate medication treatment options
* EXPLAIN to patients and family members so they feel more comfortable with decisions
The ReproAnswer System is an innovative platform that provides a web-based solution, also accessed by Apple and Android Apps for mobile devices. Healthcare providers will be able to more easily access and find important information needed to effectively counsel patients about the possible effects of prescription and OTC medications during pregnancy and lactation to help reduce prematurity and birth defects.
Project Development – SBIR Grants Funded by CDC
RightAnswer.com developed the ReproAnswer System with SBIR* (Small Business Innovation Research) grants sponsored by the CDC. The CDC supports health promotion and disease prevention programs, and the SBIR grants help U.S. small businesses complete the R&D behind new products and technologies. This project included a Phase I* grant (2015-2016) and a Phase II* grant (2017-2019).
The SBIR/CDC grants supported R&D of this innovative solution for the ReproAnswer website, as well as Apps for mobile devices. The ReproAnswer System was developed with support from experts at the University of Washington.
Visit the RightAnswer.com website for more about ReproAnswer:
* Sponsorship opportunities
* Co-marketing/co-branding opportunities
* Registration/purchase options
* Registration
* Download the iOS or Android App
About RightAnswer.com
Established in 1996, RightAnswer.com, Inc. is an industry leader providing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions to meet knowledge and document requirements for the environmental, health, and safety markets, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, chemical manufacturers, first responders, research laboratories, educational institutions, and healthcare workers. RightAnswer.com, Inc. is headquartered in Midland, Michigan, with multiple U.S. locations and over 20 international distributors.
=================================
* Disclaimer Required by Federal Law
Phase I: Supported by the Grant or Cooperative Agreement Number, DD001127, funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Department of Health and Human Services.
Phase II: Supported by the Grant or Cooperative Agreement Number, 5R44DD001127-03-00, funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Department of Health and Human Services.
** Financial Disclosure Required by Federal Law
1. Percentage of the total costs of the program or project which was financed with Federal money (100% through September 29, 2019).
2. Phase I: Dollar amount of Federal funds for the project or program was $150,000 over one year (2015-2016).
3. Phase II: Dollar amount of Federal funds for the project or program was $1,032,625 over two years (2017-2019).
4. Percentage and dollar amount of the total costs of the project or program that were financed by non-governmental sources (0% and $0 through September 29, 2019).
ReproAnswer overview