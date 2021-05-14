North Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure Compensation for a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in North Carolina-If He Had Navy Asbestos Exposure

North Carolina

The North Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We have endorsed, and we highly recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to make certain a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in North Carolina gets compensated-if during their time in the navy they had significant exposure to asbestos. A financial compensation settlement package for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. The typical person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old-and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. The Navy Veteran was probably exposed to asbestos prior to 1982 on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard

Most people we help are stunned to learn the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in North Carolina include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Fort Bragg, a worker at one of North Carolina’s dozens of power plants, steel mill workers, pulp, or paper mill workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, welders, insulators, millwrights, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/ about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.