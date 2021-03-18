Insulspan® Honored with Two Awards from Structural Insulated Panel Association
Carrington View Building A, a net-zero energy ready multifamily building, uses Insulspan SIP wall panels to create a tight building envelope. Photo contributed by Skyline Living.
Insulspan® received honors in multiple categories during the 2021 Building Excellence Awards held on March 16, 2021
Insulspan SIPs are the best building material to use in any net-zero or net-zero ready project. We are honored to work on these innovative, sustainable, and energy efficient housing projects.”DELTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Structural insulated panel system manufacturer, Insulspan®, received honors in multiple categories during the 2021 Building Excellence Awards. The awards were announced by the Structural Insulated Panel Association (SIPA) during the virtual annual meeting and ceremony held on March 16, 2021.
Insulspan’s “Carrington View Building A” project won top honors for excellence in the Multifamily: High Performance category. Located in West Kelowna, British Columbia, Carrington View Building A was developed and built as a net-zero energy ready apartment building by Highstreet Ventures. The building incorporates a SIP wall system, which creates the tight building envelope necessary in a net-zero energy ready building.
Insulspan’s “Mosgiel Residence” was recognized as runner-up in the Single Family Homes under 3,000 sq. ft.: Classic category. This 1,582-square-foot home located in New Zealand was built by TimberTech Homes, Ltd. A tight building envelope of SIPs is an integral part of creating this net-zero energy home, which resulted in energy savings of 84% monthly when compared to a typical home of this size in New Zealand.
“Insulspan SIPs are the best building material to use in any project whose goal is to be either net-zero energy or net-zero energy ready. We are honored to work with companies like Highstreet Ventures and TimberTech Homes on these incredible projects and applaud their dedication to creating innovative, sustainable, and energy efficient housing,” said Insulspan General Manager, Stephen Munn.
Since 2002, SIPA’s award program has promoted excellence in projects built using structural insulated panels (SIPs). Judged by an independent panel of industry experts, front runners in the industry are honored at the annual awards presentation for their innovative, energy efficient projects. For a complete list of award-winning companies, as well as winners and projects from previous years’ competitions, visit https://www.sips.org/building-excellence-awards.
ABOUT Insulspan® Structural Insulating Panels: The Insulspan® Structural Insulated Panel (SIPs) Building System provides a green building solution for commercial and residential construction that reduce energy usage, take less time to install, and provide an airtight thermal envelope for a healthy, sustainable structure. Ready to install as wall, roof, or floor components, the solid, one-piece, pre-cut structural insulated panels are created using two layers of performance-rated oriented strand board (OSB) structurally laminated to a core of closed-cell rigid expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulation. Insulspan is a subsidiary of PFB Corporation, a publicly-traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Visit https://www.insulspan.com/ to learn more.
ABOUT SIPA: The Structural Insulated Panel Association (SIPA) is a non-profit trade association representing manufacturers, suppliers, dealer/distributors, design professionals, and builders committed to providing quality structural insulated panels for all segments of the construction industry. SIPA has been in existence since 1990 and has made tremendous progress in advancing energy-efficient construction with structural insulated panels.
