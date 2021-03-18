AEGIS Security & Investigations Inc. Launches Security Services in San Diego
AEGIS is a unique security and investigation solutions company that offers comprehensive services which are now available in San Diego County.SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Communities and business owners in America’s Finest City now have local access to California’s finest security and investigation firm. AEGIS Security & Investigations has protected and served Californians since 2007. Their management team boasts decades of combined years of security, military, law enforcement, and investigative experience. Now they are proud to offer a wide array of services in the San Diego area.
“Whether you need a team of security guards, the support of off-duty police officers, an expert security consultation, active shooter training, or investigative services; AEGIS is committed to providing the highest quality service focused on the customer and their specific needs,” AEGIS’ CEO & President Jeff Zisner said. “Our team embodies this philosophy in San Diego operations just as we have throughout the rest of the state.”
AEGIS is a unique security and investigation solutions company that offers comprehensive services which allow clients to have all their security needs met through a single point of contact. AEGIS offers assessments, training courses, equipment, staff, planning, logistics, and 24/7 remote monitoring via a local GSOC. Not to mention they are one of a select few authorized providers of Knightscope autonomous security robots.
This concept of a full-service security company was Zisner’s vision when he founded the company. His belief is there is no single way to protect people and businesses. So, instead of offering one particular security service, Zisner recruited experts in all forms of security to build a well-rounded firm prepared to analyze threats, mitigate risks, and protect anyone against crime.
Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, AEGIS continued this dedication to acquire experts in all forms of protecting people, businesses, and assets. The company launched a division of contract tracing services and can now deploy fever-detecting robots. No matter what threat you’re facing, AEGIS is positioned and prepared with the tools and expertise to help.
“What distinguishes AEGIS from other security contractors is that we strive to be proactive, taking steps to prevent unnecessary exposure to poor public relations, liability, and losses,” Zisner said. “AEGIS Security & Investigations provides only carefully screened, professional staff for every client contract. We do this because while our primary goal is prevention if an incident occurs, you’ll be counting on us to mitigate and respond to it in an effective manner.”
For more information on the various services, AEGIS offers or to get a quote go to www.aegis.com or reach them by phone at (310) 838-2787. They are working 24/7 to make California safer and are prepared to take your call.
