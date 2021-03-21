Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Blowboi Entertainment Release's Felon: The New Slur Word

Blowboi Entertainment is a thriving production company that releases music, books, films, and other creative content.

Felon: The New Slur Word

Felon: The New Slur Word

Justin Guyton

Justin Guyton

This book will open your eyes to see how flawed the criminal justice system is and hopefully open your heart to help bring forth change.

If you start with our broken education system you will see that it’s the foundation of many of the core issues that lead to crime”
— Justin Guyton
AKRON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2021 -- The United States is home to 5% of the world's population but 25% of the entire world's prisoners. Among these prisoners are fathers and sons, mothers and daughters. Real people, not felons that deserve to rot away, out of sight out of mind. If you start with our broken education system you will see that it's the foundation of many of the core issues that lead to crime.

Despite being confined in a 7×14 cell in Ohio's notorious supermax prison. Justin Guyton wrote Felon: The New Slur Word to help people understand that a person's mistakes don't define who they are. He outlines the injustices of the justice system and what the reality behind bars looks like. Outlining topics such as social racism and the inhumane treatment prisoners suffer. This book will open your eyes to see how flawed the criminal justice system is and hopefully open your heart to help bring forth change.

The system is unjust to those who live in oppressed communities or fall below the poverty line. They fail to rehabilitate and keep people in a repeat cycle of recidivism. Justin believes improving the quality of the education system is the first step to changing this.

If you are interested in collaborating with Justin to bring forth change or provide feedback, contact him using jpay.com with this information A584494 Guyton

Read Felon: The New Slur Word, now available on Amazon
For more information, please contact Brittany Carter, brittcarter91@yahoo.com

Follow the author: @Rubbercity_J on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok

About Blowboi Entertainment

Blowboi Entertainment is a thriving production company that releases music, books, films, and other creative content

Cecilia Conley
Designed Conviction
hello@designedconviction.com
