12-year-old Boy Launches Bracelets ‘Band Covid’ Initiative to Let People Communicate Their COVID-19 Status and Socialize

These color-coded bracelets make your COVID-19 health status known through color and words. Band Covid makes you feel safer to slowly but surely socialize again without complicated gadgets and apps” — Band Covid Representative

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 12-year-old French-American boy who was growing frustrated with social distancing came up with an easy way for people to visually communicate their COVID-19 status through color-coded, eco-friendly silicone wristbands called “Band Covid.”

With digital COVID-19 health certificate apps still far from being adopted and governments continue to struggle to eradicate the pandemic, Band Covid serves as people’s “visual answer” to questions on their virus status.

“By signaling to others your COVID-19 health status thanks to the color of their band, they can help create an environment of social accountability that contributes to the overall safety of everyone around them,” a representative said in a press statement.

Color bands to signal a covid status

The green-colored band indicates that a person would like to socialize and that he/she is likely to be safe to be around.

The yellow-colored band, on the other hand, means an individual has been exposed to someone with the virus and that he/she needs to be more cautious about interacting with others.

Individuals can let people know that they want to socially distance/quarantine by wearing a red-colored band, while wearing a purple-colored band lets people know that they have antibodies against the virus.

The blue band, meanwhile, lets others know that the person wearing has already been vaccinated.

When to wear a Band Covid

People only need to slip on their bracelet corresponding to their status before going to work, school, during conferences and social events or whenever they leave the house. Others will do the same so everyone knows who is safe to be in contact with.

“These color-coded silicone bracelets make your COVID-19 health status known through color and words. Band Covid makes you feel safer to slowly but surely socialize again without some complicated gadgets and apps,” the representative added.

The Band Covid team said wearing a band also allows people to make a commitment to transparency, which can lead to increased tolerance and acceptance of the facts rather than fearing them, following advice of scientists and experts.

A family project

The drive, which is a family project, seeks to reduce fears people across the world have by opening more space for individuals to socialize safely, rather than just waiting for things to change.

“As the world emerges from the pandemic, we will remember the important and difficult lessons it gave us, but now in color,” the representative said.

A social impact initiative

All bands use eco-friendly technology with more energy efficiency manufacturing process, limited waste and non-evasive impact on the environment. The wristbands are made from 100 percent silicone material only and contain no lead and are latex free.

The Band Covid project has urged people to help spread the word by introducing the drive to hospitals, pharmacies, doctors, schools, corporations or any organizations that could partner and distribute its bands.

Twenty percent of the campaign’s proceeds will be donated to nonprofit organizations helping with the COVID-19 response. The Band Covid project seeks to support and bring awareness to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Médecins sans Frontières, also known as Doctors Without Borders, among other organizations on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic.