Tiboo launches bamboo-based paper products website.

EXETER, SOMERSET , UK, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiboo has just launched a new e-commerce website enabling consumers to purchase bamboo-based products including Toilet Paper and Kitchen Rolls. Customers can purchase the products individually, or in packs and can also subscribe to receive regular deliveries throughout the year. Tiboo does not use paper pulp from trees, they use pure bamboo instead which is one of the world’s fastest-growing plants regrowing fully within two years. Bamboo toilet tissue is luxurious, anti-bacterial, naturally hypoallergenic, and fantastic for your skin. Tiboo’s pure bamboo toilet tissue has 65% less carbon than virgin toilet tissue and 35% less than recycled toilet paper.

The bamboo comes from managed farms far away from the Pandas’ natural environment and, being a grass, bamboo does not need to be pulled up and then replaced like you’d expect a tree to be plus, as it’s one of the fastest-growing plants in the world, bamboo can keep on giving copious amounts of pulp to turn into a product that will meet our day-to-day expectations without destroying the planet.

Every day we see the increasing effects of global warming on our planet. Deforestation is a massive contributor to the increase in carbon emissions. With trees being harvested for such things as toilet paper, kitchen rolls, and other consumable products the knock-on effect is alarmingly clear to us all.

Tiboo is looking to change this by offering an alternative to traditional tree pulp products. In only a short space of time, the use of toilet paper around the world has increased significantly, and its part of our society today. Tiboo® does not use paper pulp from trees, they use pure bamboo instead which is one of the world’s fastest-growing plants regrowing fully within two years. Bamboo toilet tissue is luxurious, anti-bacterial, naturally hypoallergenic, and kind to your skin.

By using Tiboo® Pure Bamboo toilet paper and kitchen rolls, consumers are helping to preserve the rainforests for future generations to enjoy.

