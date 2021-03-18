Super Ball Jump now out on iOS & Android, it’s like Angry Birds had kids with Super Mario! VUXIA’s first debut title.
Super Ball Jump is a first of its kind, giving players a new platformer experience on mobile and tablet - reimagining the genre completely.
Super Ball Jump reimagines the platformer genre completely, adding a unique twist to the much-beloved category giving gamers something new and exciting to experience.”LONDON, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Games developer VUXIA is excited to announce the release of its first game title "Super Ball Jump: Bounce Adventures" now available and free-to-play on Android & iOS Devices. Bringing a new twist to the platformer genre - using touch to its advantage.
— Chris Daniels
You will Jump, Bounce, Dodge, and Roll with the goal of collecting and saving all Yeebees to unlock the door portals to the next level. Featuring over 80 levels of carefully crafted levels, Super Ball Jump will challenge you from the start but keep you glued to the screen trying to find that next checkpoint... each level complete is a fist in the air worthy moment! New enemies and traps wait for you in the most unsuspecting places. With three core stages each introducing major new mechanisms of play, you will always have new gameplay elements to experience.
Snapshot of Features:
Chris Daniel, lead engineer at VUXIA said:
"The challenge with Super Ball Jump was to create a platformer that had intuitive controls that could essentially be played with one finger - whilst giving the user an unrestricted level of control. Utilizing the mobile nuances of touch we feel we've created an entirely new gameplay genre for platformers that has never been seen before on touch devices"
-Touch-based platformer, easy and intuitive controls giving you 360-degree movement. The first platformer of its kind.
-Over 80 uniquely crafted levels and three main world stages.
-A huge array of environment game mechanisms that will make you stay on your toes; Cloud platforms that vanish at certain times, platforms that fall once touched, moving platforms in all directions, spikey platforms, and more... be fast with your fingers!
-Super challenging levels to test your gaming touch skills to the max
-Over 100 achievements to be unlocked, some have been hidden to make it extra challenging. Integrated with Google Play Games and Game Center to earn you extra points.
-Puzzle-based challenges throughout levels using directional teleportation portals, beware of the direction you enter and power!
-Available in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Brazilian Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, and Vietnamese.
VUXIA welcomes you to download Super Ball Jump now on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the Appstore for iOS devices.
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vuxia.superballjump
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/app/super-ball-jump-adventures/id1539408292
Super Ball Jump trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lecMGI6uss
Press Info: Press kit available at http://vuxia.com/superballjump-presskit
Super Ball Jump: Bounce Adventures - NEW Trailer