Tax Cuts: Utah Joins Other States in Letter to Treasury

SALT LAKE CITY—Today Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined attorneys general from 20 other states (21 total) in questioning a provision in the Biden Administration’s pandemic rescue plan that prohibits states like Utah from using any portion of the money for tax cuts.

The states wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, citing unclear language, and asking to confirm that the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act does not bar the states from providing tax relief. The letter adds that the prohibition is “unclear, but potentially breathtaking”.

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes said: “The Utah Legislature recently passed $100 million in tax relief to families with children, veterans and older residents receiving Social Security. But that relief is now at risk because the American Rescue Plan Act potentially denies states the ability to cut taxes. I joined with attorneys general from 20 other states in asking Secretary Yellen to confirm that the Act will not prohibit Utah and other states from providing much needed tax relief.”

Utah is one of more than a dozen states who have passed or are considering tax credits or cuts that could be affected by relief fund limitations.

